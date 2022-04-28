Jonathan Kaufman, President and CEO, Wells Street Popcorn & Every Day’s A Sundae, joins John Williams to talk about the tremendous support they have received from the Downers Grove community, the type of ice cream they serve, where they get their ice cream, the top flavors they sell, why it’s a fun place for their employees to work, and his popcorn business right down the street from Every Day’s a Sundae.
Your Hometown: Every Day’s a Sundae is serving smiles in Downers Grove
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Every Day’s a Sundae (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
Close
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
