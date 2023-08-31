Elmwood Park Village President Angelo ‘Skip’ Saviano joins John Williams to discuss the village and its famous food scene. Angelo also talks about his experience as the Village President.
Elmwood Park (Michael Piff/WGN Radio)
Posted:
Updated:
Elmwood Park (Michael Piff/WGN Radio)
Posted:
Updated:
Elmwood Park Village President Angelo ‘Skip’ Saviano joins John Williams to discuss the village and its famous food scene. Angelo also talks about his experience as the Village President.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.