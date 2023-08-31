Special Events Director of Elmwood Park Michael Neri joins Host John Landecker on the show to discuss the upcoming Fight Night, DARE Car Show, Movies in the Park, and more!
Village of Elmwood Park Sign (Michael Piff/WGN)
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Village of Elmwood Park Sign (Michael Piff/WGN)
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Special Events Director of Elmwood Park Michael Neri joins Host John Landecker on the show to discuss the upcoming Fight Night, DARE Car Show, Movies in the Park, and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now