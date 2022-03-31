As mentioned on Tuesday’s episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats, WGN Radio is showcasing Libertyville this month as part of our Your Hometown series.

You’ll see some of the best restaurants and coffee shops in town featured in the Your Hometown: Libertyville video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where CVOE co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in the month.

LEE Famous Donuts – 124 Peterson Rd, Libertyville aka “Fried Dough Heaven”

Very nice and helpful employees at Lee Famous Donuts

Michael highly recommends the apple fritter at Lee Famous Donuts

Firikin – 515 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL

Firikin is described as “one of Draft Magazines top 100 Beer Bars in America”, and one of “Chicago Magazines Top 10 Suburban Bars”

Mickey Finn’s – 345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL

Mickey Finn’s brews their own beer, by by Head Brewer Jason Martens

“The Dubliner” with corned beef and bacon. A seasonal item for St. Patrick’s Day at Mickey Finn’s.

Bagels by the Book – 870 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL

The “Old Standby” bagel sandwich at Bagels by the Books

O’Toole’s Libertyville – 412 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL

The award-winning wings at O’Toole’s

Pizzeria DeVille – 404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL

The “Pepperoni Due” at Pizzeria DeVille, with Cup & Char Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot honey, Mozzarella and Romano

The Picnic Basket – 501 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL

Dairy Dream – 1229 W. Park Ave, Libertyville, IL

The “Dreamsicle”, a swirl combo of vanilla and orange soft-serve

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

If you have some more favorite spots in Libertyville, let Michael know on Twitter at @Mike_Piff03!