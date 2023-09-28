Heather McGuire, St. Charles City Administrator, joins John to tell us everything we should know about one of the best events of the year…the St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend happening October 6th-8th.
Your Hometown: Don’t miss Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles
by: Pete Zimmerman
