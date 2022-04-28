Kevin Marciniec, owner, Dan’s Pizza in Downers Grove, joins John Williams to talk about his father Dan opening up the pizza place in 1979, the type of pizza they serve, their “people-pleaser” kind of sauce, how they separate themselves from other places that make pizza, and the support they have received from the community amid the pandemic.
Your Hometown: Dan’s Pizza has been people-pleasing since 1979
by: Pete Zimmerman
Dan’s Pizza Double Decker (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
