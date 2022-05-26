John O’Fallon, Co-founder, Crystal Lake Brewing, joins John Williams to talk beer! John tells us about how long they have been in business, how happy they are to be a part of such a great community, the type of beer that they feature, how the taproom allows them to be more creative with beer, and the local food that often gets featured at the brewery.
Crystal Lake Brewing (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
