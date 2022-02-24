Catching up with Northwestern football head coach and Orland Park legend Pat Fitzgerald

Your Hometown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It’s “Your Hometown” day on WGN Radio and today we are putting a spotlight on Orland Park! And who better to talk about the lovely southwest suburb than Orland Park legend and head football coach for your Northwestern Wildcats Pat Fitzgerald!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Your Hometown YourHometown

Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Popular