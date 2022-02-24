Catching up with Northwestern football head coach and Orland Park legend Pat Fitzgerald

It’s “Your Hometown” day on WGN Radio and today we are putting a spotlight on Orland Park! And who better to talk about the lovely southwest suburb than Orland Park legend and head football coach for your Northwestern Wildcats Pat Fitzgerald!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Click for more.)