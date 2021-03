George Wendt has been bringing his Chicago-style comedy to television for decades. Whether as Norm on "Cheers" or as one of the Bill Swerski's Superfans on 'Saturday Night Live,' Wendt is a true original.

He joins John Landecker to look back on his early days in the Beverly neighborhood as one of seven kids, getting his foot in the door at Second City, and how he landed the role of Norm with a single word: beer.