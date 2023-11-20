Tune-in Thursday, November 30 as WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series highlights Antioch.

Halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, Antioch borders Wisconsin and is accessible to the Chain O’ Lakes, popular for boating and recreation.

Once home to the Potawatomi, the first European settlement was established along a creek called Sequoit off the Fox River. Brothers Thomas and Darius Gage built the first cabin in 1836.

A few years later, in 1839, a sawmill built by Hiram Buttrick helped Antioch grow into a center of commerce. A replica of that sawmill was built in the 1970s and is located in Gage Brothers Park (800 Cunningham Dr.), close to the original site.

Antioch became a popular vacation spot for summer homes in the late 1800s after a station was established on the Wisconsin Central rail line. Antioch incorporated in 1892.

Established in 1893, Pickard China (782 Pickard Ave.) moved from Chicago to Antioch in the 1930s. Still in operation today, Pickard remains a small family business and is America’s oldest fine china company. Pickard has produced services for embassies, corporations, hotels and heads of state, including for President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce hosts year-round events including Wizards Weekend, Taste of Summer, Dickens Holiday Village and more. Historic downtown Antioch offers boutique shopping, restaurants and the Antioch Theatre (378 Lake St.) that dates to 1924 and continues to show movies on its two screens following a 2015 renovation.

Have a glass of “wine grown from local vines” at Vigneto Del Bino (42150 N Crawford Rd), a boutique winery and vineyard in Antioch featuring a tasting room and special events throughout the year.

Nearby forest preserves include the Gander Mountain Forest Preserve (43419 W. Wilmot Rd.) which boasts the highest natural elevation in Lake County – a hill formed by glaciers 10,000 years ago.

