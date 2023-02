Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner joins John Williams to talk about how the movie “Groundhog Day” put the city on the map, how accessible Woodstock is from anywhere in Chicago, some of the historical buildings that make up their downtown, the amazing amount of festivals that take place in the city, the diversity of Woodstock, and what makes their farmers market one of the best around. Mayor Turner also gives an update on last night’s ice storm.

