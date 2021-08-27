Your Hometown: Women’s professional sports is thriving in Rosemont thanks to local standouts like Kayla Wedl

Players for Athletes Unlimited practice on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Rosemont, Ill. . (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Kayla Wedl, a Wauconda, IL native and newly minted member of the Athletes Unlimited sports universe, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about playing professional softball in Rosemont, IL. Kayla talks about her success as the University of Illinois at Chicago and how Athletes Unlimited utilizes a unique ‘fantasy style’ scoring system that adds a fun twist to this growing sports league focused on women’s softball, volleyball and lacrosse.

