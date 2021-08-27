Your Hometown: Women’s professional sports is thriving in Rosemont thanks to local standouts like Kayla Wedl

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Friday in the trial of two former Colorado sheriff deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center.

Former Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, are charged with manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23, in 2018.