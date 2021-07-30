With a focus on fair trade and artistic designs, Dark Matter Coffee calls West Town in Chicago its ‘Hometown’

Kyle Hodges, Minister of Propaganda for Dark Matter Coffee, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why one of the most prolific coffee companies in the country calls West Town their ‘Hometown.’ Plus, Kyle and Steve explore what it means to source fair trade coffee and how the relationships the company has built directly with farmers ensures they get the best product in the most ethical way possible.
