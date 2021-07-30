With a focus on fair trade and artistic designs, Dark Matter Coffee calls West Town in Chicago its ‘Hometown’

NEW YORK (AP) — As the fate of Britney Spears' conservatorship is in the hands of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, two podcast hosts who have spent hours dissecting the case are hopeful change is coming for the singer to become more independent.

Tess Barker and Barbara Gray co-host Stitcher's 10-episode podcast, “ Toxic: The Britney Spears Story"which is a deep dive into the conservatorship.