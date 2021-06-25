Volunteerism is a cornerstone and a foundational pillar of the Bear Family Restaurants

David Bear, owner of a McDonald’s location in Elk Grove Village (and 22 other locations throughout the Chicagoland area), joins Anna to talk about some of the refreshing beverage options now being offered across the Chicago area, how the business has changed since his parents opened their first McDonald’s in 1967, the importance of giving back to their community, the popularity of their coffee drinks, how their menus keeps evolving including new chicken sandwiches, and the launch of their new loyalty program.
