The village of Schaumburg is our first “Your Hometown” featured location! Tune-in Thursday, February 25 as Bob Sirott, John Williams, Anna Davlantes, and Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand highlight this northwestern suburb. Additionally, you’ll hear localized stories in features including “Neighborhood News”, “Community Corners”, sports and the business report. “Your Hometown” airs the last Thursday of every month. Your town could be the next one we spotlight!

Did you know these facts about Schaumburg?