John Carnagio joined Bob Sirott to discuss owning not one, but two McDonald’s in Downers Grove. He went on to talk about the work he does in the youth programs, including baseball and softball. Later, the owner of Berto’s Deli and Pasta Shoppe, Janet Lucadello, spoke with Bob about the history behind the 25-year-old deli, how they handled the pandemic, and the deli as a part of the Downers Grove community.

