A kid enjoys a snow sled in the snow-covered at Lake Michigan in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch…
A kid enjoys a snow sled in the snow-covered at Lake Michigan in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lake and McHenry counties for most of Thursday, with freezing rain, sleet and snow possibly stretching over the morning and evening commutes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A kid enjoys a snow sled in the snow-covered at Lake Michigan in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch…
A kid enjoys a snow sled in the snow-covered at Lake Michigan in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lake and McHenry counties for most of Thursday, with freezing rain, sleet and snow possibly stretching over the morning and evening commutes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Your Hometown
Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)