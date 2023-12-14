We are celebrating all the cool things in Lemont this month for our “Your Hometown” feature! Today, Jeremie Bacon, Founder and CEO, The Forge: Lemont Quarries, joins John Williams to tell us all the fun activities you can do at The Forge, the type of customer they typically see, and why Lemont is so important to The Forge.
The Forge is the coolest outdoor family recreation destination
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by American Hip Institute
Click for more.)