Alice Van Housen, manager, and vendor at Crystal Lake Antique Mall, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Alice talks about the history of the shop and its boost in sales since the pandemic. With a wide variety of vendors, the Crystal Lake Antique Mall offers a place where customers can find something they love at an affordable price to take home.
Crystal Lake Antique Mall ( WGN RADIO )
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)
Click for more.)