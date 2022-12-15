Author of Steal Your Skills from Corporate and CEO of The Corporate Breakup Katrina Roddy joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight her business located in the Bronzeville neighborhood. She emphasizes how The Corporate Breakup assists clients when it comes to formulating business plans for small businesses in the neighborhood, how she teaches young entrepreneurship to CPS and the city colleges, as well as how she and her business are trying to build up Bronzeville as a whole.
The Corporate Breakup: Making sure small businesses in Bronzeville thrive
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)
