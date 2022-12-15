Author of Steal Your Skills from Corporate and CEO of The Corporate Breakup Katrina Roddy joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight her business located in the Bronzeville neighborhood. She emphasizes how The Corporate Breakup assists clients when it comes to formulating business plans for small businesses in the neighborhood, how she teaches young entrepreneurship to CPS and the city colleges, as well as how she and her business are trying to build up Bronzeville as a whole.

