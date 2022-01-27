Tampa Bay Rays radio voice Dave Wills: ‘I live in life’s candy store’

The great Dave Wills, the play by play voice for the Tampa Bay Rays, joins John Williams to talk about growing up in Chicago, working for the Kane County Cougars and the Chicago White Sox, attending (and then coaching for) Elmhurst College, the work he did for Sports Phone, his pivot from coaching to broadcasting, how a tape of a Cubs vs. Cardinals game likely launched his career, and what it was like calling a World Series game. Also jumping on the phone is Dave’s friend and WGN Radio’s Blackhawks studio host Joe Brand who talks about a memorable play-by-play call made by Dave while working for the White Sox.
