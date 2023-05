Stefani Schweda, Owner, Scoreboard Bar and Grill and Sunset Pavilion in Lake Zurich, joins John Williams to talk about their long family history of running businesses in Lake Zurich, how she opened up the Sunset Pavilion beer garden, why it’s the perfect place to escape the day, the great staff culture, who comes to visit, and what are some of the best things to order at Scoreboard and Sunset Pavilion.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction