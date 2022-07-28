July’s edition of Your Hometown spotlights Brookfield and Riverside.
The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad led to a construction boom to what was once farmland a distance from the city. This rail line contributed to the development of both villages.
Brookfield was originally called “Grossdale” and is home to Brookfield Zoo. Riverside was the first planned community in the country, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux in 1869.
Take a tour of both villages through our photo gallery. Photos by Mike Piff; captions by Sara Tieman.
Brookfield:
Riverside: