Nick Sarillo, Founder and President, Nick’s Pizza & Pub, joins John Williams to talk pizza! Nick tells us about how long he’s been in the pizza business (opened the Crystal Lake restaurant 27 years ago), how the pizza business runs in his family, what kind of pizza is served at Nick’s, how they managed business during the pandemic, the incredible support they have received from the community, and what the future holds for the business.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction