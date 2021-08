Located 14 miles directly northwest of the Loop and steps from O’Hare and several interstates, the Village of Rosemont embodies the self-bestowed “It’s All Here” moniker by being a destination for entertainment including live theatre and sports, public conventions and private trade shows, shopping, dining, and a myriad of other amenities.

Get a taste of what the Village of Rosemont has to offer in our photo gallery!

Photos: Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Batter up! It’s Jon Hansen at the plate.

Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Impact Field will host AMAZE Winter Festival, a new lights display during the 2021 holiday season.

Chicago Dogs mascots Squeeze and “evil” Ketchup (because a Chicago Dog is mustard only!)

Jon Hansen with the Chicago Dogs mascots

Jon Hansen watches the field between Squeeze and Ketchup

Outside Parkway Bank Sports Complex

Inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Local artists were commissioned to design murals throughout Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Craft beer inside Fashion Outlets of Rosemont

Freshly poured beer at Tapville

Mural up the mall stairs.

Chicago artists Matthew Hoffman’s “you are beautiful” piece for Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Tasty spread at Carlucci Rosemont, serving authentic Tuscan Italian food.

Jon Hansent with Carlucci Rosemont owner Graziano Berto

Pasta Pizzaiola at Carlucci Rosemont

Who’s ready for dessert? This is the cannoli at Carlucci Rosemont

Monument Park in Rosemont