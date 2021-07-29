Photos: Your Hometown featuring West Town

Head three miles northwest of the Loop to start exploring the area of West Town, one of Chicago’s 77 officially designated community areas. West Town is a collection of distinct neighborhoods including East Village, Eckhart Park, portions of Humboldt Park, Noble Square, portions of River West, Smith Park, Ukrainian Village, and Wicker Park.

Start on Chicago Avenue west of the river to start exploring this area! Get a glimpse of what West Town has to offer in our curated photo gallery. Photos: Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Welcome to West Town mural

View of the city from West Town.

Photo op spot: Greetings from Chicago at 2226 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Roots Handmade Pizza, 1924 W. Chicago Ave.

Quad City style pizza served at Roots.

Made from scratch Mozzarella Sticks at Roots.

Eckhart Park, 1330 W. Chicago Ave.

Eckhart Park with view of Saint Boniface Catholic Church. The church was built in 1902-1904 and closed in 1990.

West Town Bakery, 1916 W. Chicago Ave.

Inside West Town Bakery and Diner

Baked treats at West Town Bakery.

A tribute to Robin Williams in a mural, 2051 N. MIlwaukee Ave.

Dark Matter Coffee in West Town

Dark Matter Coffee – inside The Mothership location at 738 N. Western Ave.

Chicago Truborn, a gallery supporting local, emerging, and established artists (1741 W. Chicago Ave.)

Mural in West Town

The Fifty/50 sports bar in Wicker Park (2047 W. Division).

Fifty/50 chicken wings have been called the “best chicken wings in Chicago.”

Botanic beers brewed at Forbidden Root, 1746 W. Chicago Ave.

East Village is part of the West Town area.

Ukrainian Village is part of the West Town area.

Reckless Records, 1379 N. Milwaukee

Vinyl and more at Reckless Records

Jon Hansen at Reckless Records

Lots to choose from at Reckless Records.

Quincy Jones mural, 2226 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Birthplace of Walt Disney, 2156 N. Tripp Ave.

The parlor of the Walt Disney Birthplace home now.

Drawing of what the parlor may have looked like when Walt Disney’s family owned the home.

The Walt Disney Birthplace at the corner of Tripp Avenue and Palmer Street.

West Town mural

Humboldt Park gardens

At Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park lagoon

Commissioned by the Chicago Bears, this mural done by local artist Cujo Dah is at 1758 W. Chicago Ave.

The storm is rolling in. View of the city from West Town.