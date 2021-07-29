Photos: Your Hometown featuring West Town

Head three miles northwest of the Loop to start exploring the area of West Town, one of Chicago’s 77 officially designated community areas. West Town is a collection of distinct neighborhoods including East Village, Eckhart Park, portions of Humboldt Park, Noble Square, portions of River West, Smith Park, Ukrainian Village, and Wicker Park.
Start on Chicago Avenue west of the river to start exploring this area! Get a glimpse of what West Town has to offer in our curated photo gallery. Photos: Michael Piff/WGN Radio