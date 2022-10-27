The WGN Radio Your Hometown series highlights Naperville.
Naperville, the fourth largest city in Illinois, is frequently named as a top community to live and work and its public library system has been lauded as one of the best in the nation. Located about 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville extends into both DuPage and Will counties and is part of the Illinois Technology and Research corridor.
One of the city’s crown jewels is the Naperville Riverwalk, a nearly two-mile pathway offering recreation and plenty to see and do. Or, get an insight into 19th century life in Naperville at the Naper Settlement, an outdoor 13-acre history museum.
