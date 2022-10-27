The WGN Radio Your Hometown series highlights Naperville.

Naperville, the fourth largest city in Illinois, is frequently named as a top community to live and work and its public library system has been lauded as one of the best in the nation. Located about 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville extends into both DuPage and Will counties and is part of the Illinois Technology and Research corridor.

One of the city’s crown jewels is the Naperville Riverwalk, a nearly two-mile pathway offering recreation and plenty to see and do. Or, get an insight into 19th century life in Naperville at the Naper Settlement, an outdoor 13-acre history museum.

Gallery 1:

Welcome to Naperville.

Jon Hansen sees the sights with Naperville Trolley & Tours.

The Naperville Riverwalk was built by residents in 1981 in commemoration of Naperville’s 150th birthday. It offers nearly two miles of walkway and recreation.

“Riverwalk Visionaries” sculpture depicts businessman Jim Moser and Mayor Chet Rybicki on the Century Walk, part of the Riverwalk.

158-foot-tall Moser Tower and Millennium Carillon (443 Aurora Avenue) was built in 1999 and is located along Naperville’s Riverwalk at the base of Rotary Hill.

The Millennium Carillon has 72 bronze bells and one of the largest carillons in North America.

Moser Tower (also referred to as Naperville Bell Tower)

Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial on the Naperville Riverwalk (adjacent to the Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St.)

Naperville native Commander Dan Shanower died in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

Naperville Riverwalk Covered Bridge

The Millennium Wall and Riverwalk Amphitheater (SE corner of W. Jackson Ave. and S. Eagle St.)

Riverwalk Amphitheater offers seating for 100.

Nine-foot tall Dick Tracy bronze sculpture along the Naperville Riverwalk (139 W. Water St.)

Naperville resident Dick Locher was the illustrator of the Dick Tracy comic strip in 1983 and later its author. Locher created this bronze sculpture.

Plaque marking the Pre-Emption House, the first hotel and tavern west of Chicago built in 1834 in Naperville.

Catch 35 Naperville (35 S. Washington St.)

Jon Hansen samples the seafood and steaks at Catch 35 Naperville.

Jon Hansen caught in mid-bite at Catch 35 Naperville.

Along the Riverwalk, the “Harvest Time” mural depicts a view of the DuPage River.

“Immigration Celebration” mural along the Riverwalk.

Paddleboat Quarry along the Riverwalk.

Peaceful spot along the DuPage River.

Mural on the Century Walk.

Dog and cat sculpture on the Riverwalk.

“Heartland Harvest” mural along the Century Walk of the Riverwalk (Jefferson Ave. and Main St.). The mosaic recognizes the family farms that once dotted Naperville and the neighborhoods that now exist in their place.

Part of the “Pillars of the Community” mural on the Century Walk (Chicago Ave. and Main St.)

“Pillars of the Community” mural recognizes people, places and events in Naperville’s history.

“The Way We Were” mural shows a glimpse of life in Naperville in the 1960s.

Naperville’s sports history is depicted in a two-panel mural installed on the Century Walk in 2021.

Part of the two-panel sports mural on the Century Walk.

Dandelion Fountain on the Riverwalk (near Jackson Avenue and Webster Street)

Dandelion Fountain at night.

Gallery 2:

Established in 1969, Naper Settlement (523 S. Webster Avenue) is an outdoor 13-acre history museum that preserves some of the community’s oldest buildings and gives an insight into life in the 19th century.

The Naper Settlement visitor center is housed within a recreation of the Pre-Emption House that once was located at Main Street and Chicago Avenue in Naperville.

The blacksmith shop is a recreation of a shop that once stood at Main and Jackson Streets.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the Victorian Martin Mitchell Mansion built in 1883 is now a museum that is part of Naper Settlment.

This bell from the Naperville Baptist Church dates to 1846 and is on view at the Naper Settlement.

The Century Memorial Chapel was built in 1864 in the Gothic Revival style. It was saved from demolition and moved to Naper Settlement in 1970. (S. Tieman)

The Century Memorial Chapel is a popular spot for weddings. In 2019, Naper Settlement celebrated the 50th anniversary of weddings at the chapel by inviting couples to a vow renewal ceremony. Promotions manager Sara Tieman and her husband John who were married at the chapel in 2003 attended the special ceremony. (S. Tieman)

Promotions manager Sara’s wedding at Naper Settlement’s Century Memorial Chapel in 2003. (S. Tieman)

Jon Hansen at DeEtta’s Bakery (428 W 5th Ave.)

Meson Sabika (1025 Aurora Ave.), a Spanish tapas restaurant in an 1847 mansion on a four acre estate.

95th Street Library in Naperville (3015 Cedar Glade Dr.)

Shop, dine, stay and play at Water Street in downtown Naperville on the Riverwalk.

Entertainment district Water Street in downtown Naperville.

Water Street at night.

Van Buren Parking Deck (43 W. Van Buren Ave.)

Raising a pint at Solemn Oath Brewery (1661 Quincy Ave #179)

Naperville Jaycees Park

So much to explore in Naperville!

Photos by Mike Piff/captions by Sara Tieman.