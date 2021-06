About 20 miles northwest of Chicago, close to O’Hare and several interstates, but still seemingly worlds away from it all, is Elk Grove Village.

Locals say the town truly does have a “village” feel. It’s home to a herd of elk, the largest industrial park in the United States, and even WGN Radio’s transmitter. Take a look at some of what you’ll find in Elk Grove Village. Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio.

The Busse Woods Elk Pasture is on the northwest corner of Higgins and Arlington Heights Road.

A herd of elk have called Busse Woods home since 1925.

Reminder to visitors!

Time for a rest.

Elk in the pasture

A place for kids to play: Pirates’ Cove

Elk Grove Bowl has been owned and operated by the same family for more than 57 years.

Elk Grove Village offers many amenities to its residents.

Village Splash Pad

Cool off at the Village Splash Pad!

Busse Reservoir, North Pool

North Pool in Busse Woods

Bridge over Higgins Road is part of the Busse Woods Trail System

Overlooking Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village

Family-owned Jarosch Bakery, circa 1959.

Homemade treats and goodies at Jarosch Bakery.

Yummmmm….pie.

At Jarosch Bakery

A custom cake for your special occasion from Jarosch Bakery.

Sweet treats at Jarosch Bakery.

Protecting the wildlife that also call Elk Grove VIllage home.

Tennis courts at Lions Park

Family-owned and family run Tata’s Pierogi on Devon Ave.

Yum! A plate of pierogi!

Memorial Park in Elk Grove Village

Veterans Memorial Park

Memorial Park is dedicated to the residents of Elk Grove Village who served in branches of the military.

Elk Grove Village is home to WGN’s transmitter!

Transmitter and view of Elk Grove Village

WGN Radio transmitter