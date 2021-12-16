Photos: The Magnificent Mile, a Your Hometown destination

The Magnificent Mile, or The Mag Mile, covers 13 blocks of North Michigan Avenue, from the Chicago River to Oak Street. Chicago’s largest shopping district, the street is a mix of luxury retailers, department stores, restaurants, hotels and residential and commercial buildings attracting millions of visitors annually.

The concept for the street was part of the 1909 Daniel Burnham Plan of Chicago and the nickname was coined in the 1940s when the street was transformed into a center of retail, dining and culture.

Michigan Avenue boasts several “firsts in history” including the first holiday twinkle lights seen in the United States (Saks 5th Avenue), tallest building in the world (John Hancock Center), and first urban vertical mall (Water Tower Place).

Photos: Mike Piff/WGN Radio

Looking north down Michigan Avenue with a view of the Wrigley Building

The Magnificent Mile is a mix of residential, retail and office space.

Bust of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable who is recognized as the founder of the city of Chicago.

Next to the Apple Store

Looking up at the Tribune Tower, one of Michigan Avenue’s first skyscrapers

The Tribune Tower is embedded with fragments of notable places around the world, all gathered by reporters at Colonel McCormick’s direction.

InterContinental Chicago on The Magnificent Mile

Michael Jordan







Water Tower and Pumping Station on the north end of The Magnificent Mile was one of the few buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire.

The Dr. Seuss Experience inside Water Tower Place.

Wayfinding signs to Navy Pier on Michigan Avenue. You can also access Billy Goat Tavern from these steps, too!

Fourth Presbyterian Church on The Magnificent Mile.

Michigan Avenue is a retail hub.

Lovely windows.

Pretty windows at Louis Vuitton on the north end of Michigan Avenue.

The Magnificent Mile offers high-end shopping, too.

Water Tower Place, the world’s first urban vertical mall.

The Chicago River marks the south end of The Magnificent Mile.

Jane Byrne Park and historic Water Tower

View of historic Water Tower and Pumping Station.

From flowers to holiday lights, The Magnificent Mile features displays throughout the year.

The Office Experience is another interactive experience located on The Magnificent Mile.

The Magnificent Mile is a hub for shopping and there are several malls.

Plaza of the Americas between the Wrigley Building and Realtor Building with the statue of Benito Juarez.