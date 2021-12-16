Photos: The Magnificent Mile, a Your Hometown destination

The Magnificent Mile, or The Mag Mile, covers 13 blocks of North Michigan Avenue, from the Chicago River to Oak Street. Chicago’s largest shopping district, the street is a mix of luxury retailers, department stores, restaurants, hotels and residential and commercial buildings attracting millions of visitors annually.
The concept for the street was part of the 1909 Daniel Burnham Plan of Chicago and the nickname was coined in the 1940s when the street was transformed into a center of retail, dining and culture.
Michigan Avenue boasts several “firsts in history” including the first holiday twinkle lights seen in the United States (Saks 5th Avenue), tallest building in the world (John Hancock Center), and first urban vertical mall (Water Tower Place).
Photos: Mike Piff/WGN Radio