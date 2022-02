Head 22 miles southwest of the Loop to reach Orland Park. Once largely agricultural, this Your Hometown destination still boasts a vast amount of open space and parkland and is home to Orland Square Mall, the largest mall in the Chicago Southland.

The “world’s golf center” moniker imprinted on the water tower is rooted in village lore when someone counted more than a thousand golf holes within a 15-mile radius of Orland Park.

Photos by Mike Piff/WGN Radio

Your Hometown goes to Orland Park

The Hostert cabins are named for the two brothers who built and lived in them.

Hostert Log Cabins, 14701 West Avenue in Orland Park. These cabins would have been typical homes for the town’s early settlers.

Orland Park Veterans Memorial

“Place of Peace” was sculpted by Virginio Ferrari and dedicated in 1995.

Tasty treats at Orland Park Bakery for over 40 years.

Twin Towers Chapel, built in 1898 and located in the Old Orland Historic District.

Twin Towers Chapel, an Orland Park landmark.

Twin Towers Chapel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

McGinnis Slough, part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

The 300-acre McGinnis Slough is a popular spot to watch migratory birds.

Operating in Orland Park since 1973, Fox’s is the village’s longest standing family owned and operated restaurant.

Doogan Park, one of Orland Park’s many parks.

Orland Park’s Centennial Park has it all: water park, baseball and soccer fields, walking paths, fishing, kayaking, ice skating and more.

