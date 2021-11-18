Photos: Joliet, a Your Hometown destination

WGN Radio shines the spotlight on Joliet, for this month’s Your Hometown series. The third largest city in Illinois and roughly 45 miles southwest of Chicago, Joliet covers nine different townships, but the heart of the city is centered around the Des Plaines River.

Joliet has several nicknames including “The Crossroads of Mid-America” and “The City of Steel and Stone”. The latter speaks to Joliet’s roots of previous dominant industries. At one time, the city’s steel mill was once the second largest in the U.S. The Joliet Iron Works Historic Site is now part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County and residents and visitors can visit to connect the city’s past. Dolomite Joliet limestone can be seen in many homes, buildings and churches around the area.

Pop culture introduced Joliet to a wider audience thanks to the 1980 musical-comedy film “The Blues Brothers.” For motoring enthusiasts, Joliet was a stop on both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway.

Joliet is currently the only city in Illinois to have two casinos and was the first Dairy Queen location. Head downtown to take in a performance at the Rialto Square Theatre the “Jewel of Joliet”. Another building known by several names and synonymous with nearly Joliet’s entire history is also open for tours through the Joliet Area Historical Museum: Old Joliet Prison.

Lincoln Highway and Route 66 market at the SW corner of Cass and Chicago

Rialto Square Theatre, “The Jewel of Joliet”

The Rialto open in 1926 as a vaudeville movie palace.

The Rialto’s inner lobby is designed after the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles near Paris.

The Rialto’s rotunda is surrounded by Corinthian-style columns, similar to the Pantheon in Greece.

The “Duchess” is the eight-arm chandelier with 250 lights.

View of the Rialto Theatre stage.

Inside the Rialto

The Rialto became a performing arts center in 1981.

Jacob A. Henry Mansion in Joliet is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jacob A. Henry Mansion is the largest and best example of Renaissance Revival architecture standing in the state of Illinois.

Pilcher Park, one of Joliet’s oldest parks.

Pilcher Park

Statue in Pilcher Park

Murray Building

About the Murray Building

Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, seat and a parish of the Diocese of Joliet

Bird Haven Greenhouse & Conservatory

Cacti room in the Bird Have Greenhouse

Find the Bird Haven Greenhouse at 225 N Gougar Rd

Inside the Bird Haven Greenhouse.

A pretty spot for weddings, the Greenhouse is part of the Joliet Park District.

The Route 66 Welcome Center is part of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Joliet Lincoln Highway mural.

The first Dairy Queen store opened in 1940 here in Joliet.

Site of the original Dairy Queen

Joliet Iron Works Historic Site on Columbia Street

At the preserved Joliet Iron Works site, visitors can see foundations of the blast furnaces and other structures from the dismantled factory.

The Joliet Iron Works was the site of an iron manufacturing facility from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

Get a window into Joliet’s past at the Iron Works Historic Site.

Joliet Iron Works Historic Site incorporates 52 acres.

The preserve offers a self-guided interpretive tour over paved trails.

The Joliet Historic Iron Works Site is now part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Joliet Iron Works Historic Site.

Another one of Joliet’s past industries: quarrying for dolomite limestone.

Close-up of part of a mural wall

Thayer Bros. Deli & Grille, 753 Ruby Street.

Inside Thayer Bros. Deli & Grille.

Reuben sandwich at Thayer Bros.

Owner Rick Thayer of Thayer Bros. Deli & Grille

At the Des Plaines River

Jefferson Street Bridge

The Des Plaines River is the heart of Joliet.

Jefferson Street Bridge

On Monday, Nov. 15, the Joliet McDonalds, 1541 Riverboat Center Drive, hosted an annual Food for the Body and Spirit Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway. WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen was there to help.

The McDonald’s in Joliet gave away turkeys and trimmings on Monday, Nov. 15.

Memorial in Joliet.

Hollywood Casino, one of two casinos in Joliet.