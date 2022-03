Head about 40 miles north of the Loop to find Libertyville, located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee in Lake County. Take a look at our curated photo gallery to get a taste of what this Lake County suburb has to offer, from a historic downtown with boutiques and restaurants to outdoor recreation in the area’s forest preserves.

Photos by Mike Piff/WGN Radio; captions by Sara Tieman

Libertyville, the Spirit of Independence

In the heart of downtown Libertyville on Milwaukee Ave., many shops and restaurants are located in buildings dating back to the late 1800s.

Downtown Libertyville

Wayfinding signs in downtown Libertyville

Dairy Dream, a neighborhood staple since 1961 open seasonally. Located at 1229 W. Park Street in Libertyville.

Dreamsicle is one of Dairy Dream’s signature soft serve flavors, but they can custom blend over 28 flavors.

Visit Dairy Dream for 28 flavors of soft serve and a quick bite to eat.

Artist Alley in downtown Libertyville

Ansel B. Cook House or Cook Memorial Library dates circa 1878.

The Cook Memorial Library is on the National Register of Historic Places and is now a museum operated by the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society.

View to Cook Memorial Park, a popular community gathering spot in the heart of downtown Libertyville for farmers markets, car shows, and more.

Cook Memorial Library

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, the oldest brewpub in Illinois. Located at 345 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Mickey Finn’s brews their own beers on premise.

A peek inside one of Libertyville’s boutiques.

LEE Famous Donuts, 124 Peterson Road

Main Street Libertyville plaque designation

Independence Grove, 1899 W. Winchester, offers plenty of recreation opportunities and a place for weddings and reunions.

At Independence Grove Forest Preserve

115-acre lake in Independence Grove Forest Preserve.

Libertyville METRA station

The Firkin (515 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Inside the Firkin

Located in downtown Libertyville’s restaurant row, this is owned by two chefs born and raised in Libertyville.

Breakfast sandwich from Bagels by the Book

Cozy nook inside family-owned Bagels by the Book, 870 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Black Cat Yoga mural

Libertyville Town Hall

The Picnic Basket, popular family-owned spot on the corner of Cook and Milwaukee that has served the area sandwiches, soups and more since 1980.

The Proctor Building, 520-30 N. Milwaukee Ave., dates to 1903 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Proctor Building, historic designation plaque.

Petranek’s Pharmacy (426 N. Milwaukee) has served Libertyville since 1872.

Libertyville Village Hall

Sunrise Rotary Park at Church St. and Milwaukee Ave.

One-acre Sunrise Rotary Park in downtown Libertyville

Downtown Libertyville

Wood-fired pizza spot in downtown Libertyville.

McDonalds at 1330 N. Milwaukee Ave., a reproduction of the original 1950s-era drive-in.

Plaque designating the McDonald’s at 1330 N. Milwaukee Ave. was one of founder Ray Kroc’s original store locations.

McDonald’s retro look at the 1330 N. Milwaukee Ave. location.

The Green Room (624 Milwaukee Ave.) is another one of Libertyville’s family-owned restaurants.

Old School Forest Preserve, 28285 N St Marys Rd.

Old School Forest Preserve offers trails, bass fishing and a popular sledding hill.

Marytown, the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe is a pilgrimage site and sacred space at 1600 W. Park Ave. in Libertyville.

Marytown

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Marytown.

Inside Marytown

Marytown has 15 acres of grounds. This St. Francis sculpture is located on the campus.

O’Toole’s of Libertyville in the downtown historic district

Libertyville, Ill.