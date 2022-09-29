Your Hometown takes you to Lake Forest, located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan.
Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land around 1835. Lake Forest incorporated in 1861 and by 1869, it earned the reputation as one of Chicago’s most exclusive suburbs. Lake Forest is home to Market Square, “America’s First Planned Shopping Center”, one of the oldest public libraries in Illinois, and the Deer Path Inn, a historic hotel with numerous accolades.
Photos by Mike Piff. Captions by Sara Tieman