Welcome to Lake Forest, about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan. Lake Forest is part of the area known as the North Shore.

Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land around 1835. Lake Forest incorporated in 1861 and by 1869, it earned the reputation as one of Chicago’s most exclusive suburbs. Lake Forest is home to Market Square, “America’s First Planned Shopping Center”, one of the oldest public libraries in Illinois, and the Deer Path Inn, a historic hotel with numerous accolades.

Photos by Mike Piff. Captions by Sara Tieman

The Lake Forest Open Lands Association has worked to preserve, protect, restore, and maintain 900 acres of land since 1967.

The 50-acre Mellody Farm Nature Preserve (350 North Waukegan Road) is adjacent to the 514-acre Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.

Ragdale, the former summer retreat of architect Howard Van Doren Shaw built in 1897., is now the base for the Ragdale Foundation.

The Ragdale Foundation is an artist residency program founded in 1976.

The Lake Forest Library (360 E. Deerpath) has been in its present location since 1931. The building is in the Art Deco style with a domed rotunda, similar to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Chartered in 1898, Lake Forest Library is one of the oldest public libraries in Illinois.

An idyllic spot at Forest Park Beach.

The shores of Lake Michigan at Forest Park Beach (801 N. Lake Rd.).

Forest Park Beach offers residents a mix of beach, grassy areas, paths, boat launch ramp, and fishing pier over 29 acres.

The first hospital in Lake Forest opened in 1899 as “Alice Home”. Now located at 1000 N Westmoreland Rd. on a former family farm since 1941, the Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital campus was redesigned in 2018 to integrate health and wellness.

Lake Forest College, originally named Lind University, was established in 1857 by Sylvester Lind and a community of Presbyterians.

Elawa Farm (1401 Middlefork Drive) built in 1917, is a restored farm and garden with a market, trails, events, and more.

A resident of the Wildlife Discovery Center, part of the Elawa Farm campus.

Lake Forest train station and Chalet Nursery, decorated for the season.

Market Square (“the Square”) is the business hub of downtown Lake Forest and located across from the Lake Forest Metra station.

Market Square opened in 1916 and was designed by Howard Van Doren Shaw as both retail and residential space.

“America’s First Planned Shopping Center”, Market Square has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.

Marshall Field’s was a longtime anchor of Market Square. This branch of the store closed in 2008.

The former location of Marshall Field’s (682 N. Bank Lane). Lake Forest was Marshall Field’s first suburban store that opened in this spot in 1928. The store opened here in 1928 and Lake Forest was its first suburban store.

Lake Forest City Hall (220 E. Deerpath) was designed by Charles Sumner Frost, the architect of Navy Pier.

When it opened in 1898, Lake Forest City Hall housed the Lake Forest Library and fire department.

The Lantern of Lake Forest (768 N. Western Ave.) opened one year after Prohibition in 1934 as a one-room tavern.

The Lantern is famous for its burgers and close association with the Chicago Bears, who train nearby in Halas Hall.

Inside The Lantern.

The Deer Path Inn (255 E. Illinois Rd.) has been recognized as the #1 resort hotel in the Midwest. four years in a row.

The Deer Path Inn is styled as a 15th century English manor.

Opened in 1929, the Deer Path Inn was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

Enjoy fine dining in the Deer Path Inn’s The English Room.

Founded in 1949, the Lake Forest Book Store was originally named The Book Stall. It received its current moniker in 1957.

Find your next book at the Lake Forest Book Store (662 N. Western Ave.).

The Left Bank (659 N. Bank Ln.) has been serving hot dogs since 1967.

Conway Farms Golf Club opened in 1991 and has hosted the BMW Championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017.