Named as one of “America’s Friendliest Towns” by Forbes magazine in 2012, Downers Grove is located in DuPage county, about 20 miles west of the Loop.

Downers Grove was named after Pierce Downer. Railroads followed by expressways helped fuel Downers Grove’s expansion and population growth.

Downers Grove is home to several historical treasures, including homes, a movie theatre, a golf course, cemetery, and nature preserves. A few highlights include:

Tivoli Theatre, built in 1928 and the second in the nation constructed specifically for sound motion pictures.

Blodgett House, one of the oldest homes in the village dating back to 1846 that was an active stopover on the Underground Railroad,

Main Street Cemetery in Downers Grove downtown, ne of two in the nation still located in a central business district, with the earliest graves dating to 1856.

The largest concentration of Sears, Roebuck & Co. homes in the world. The mail-order housing was sold between 1908 and 1940.

The Downers Grove Golf Club, established in 1892 with nine holes was the first golf course west of the Allegheny Mountains. Nine more holes added in 1893 made it the first 18-hole golf course in the United States.

Take a tour around Downers Grove through photos.

Photos by Michael Piff, captions by Sara Tieman

Gallery 1:

Downers Grove

Tivoli Theatre (5021 Highland Ave.) was the second in the nation to be built for sound motion pictures in 1928.

Wildflower Walk in Wandschneider Park

Main Street Cemetery located in downtown Downers Grove (5158 Main St.)

Where is Pierce Downer, the village’s namesake, buried?

Main Street Cemetery has graves dating back to 1856

Plaque detailing the history of Main Street Cemetery

Downers Grove Civil War Memorial

The Underground Railroad in Downers Grove

Blodgett Home is operated by the Downers Grove Museum

1892 Blodgett House marker

Blodgett House in Wandschneider Park, circa 1892

1846 Blodgett House, one of the oldest in Downers Grove and an active top on the Underground Railroad

Historical marker in Downers Grove

Wandschneider Park

“Cornell” model Sears home, offered between 1925 and 1938. The numerous windows made this a popular model. This home has a side addition incorporated at a later date.

“Barrington” model Sears home, offered between 1926 and 1929. The home is in the English Country Revival style.

“Brookwood” model Sears home, offered 1932-1993. This home was built by Otto Hummer, founder of the Downers Grove Park District system.

Family-owned Wannemaker’s Home and Garden (1940 Ogden Ave)

Inside Wannemaker’s

Maple Home Market (1015 Maple Ave,.)

Windy City Records (5224 Main St.)

Memorial Park baseball diamond, part of the Maple Grove Forest Preserve in Downers Grove

Satisfy your hot dog cravings at Scooby’s (4319 Prince St.)

Prince Pond, previously known as Grove Lake. Part of the Downers Grove Park District, it was built in 1892.

Prince Pond (4941 Linscott Ave.)

Gallery 2:

Hidden Lake, a 390-acre forest preserve in Downers Grove

Hidden Lake Forest Preserve: A spot to hike, fish, paddle, picnic.

Hidden Lake Forest Preserve

Hidden Lake Forest Preserve

At Hidden Lake

Family-owned Anderson’s Bookshop’s Downers Grove location at 5112 Main St.

So many books to read!

Juicy-O’s housemade donuts

Gilbert Park

Baseball field in Gilbert Park

Gilbert Park

Dan’s double-decker pizza, a community staple since 1979.

Happy Dog Barkery (5118 Main St.)

One of Downers Grove’s family-owned eateries:

Pierce Tavern (5135 Main St.)

Lyman Woods Nature Center

Lyman Woods is home to an educational bee apiary and even sells its honey.

The Bee Yard

Lyman Woods

Coffee from Mud and Char (2742 Maple Ave.)

Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park

In Downers Grove

Family-owned Alfredo’s Taqueria