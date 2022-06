Take a tour of Homewood in photos! One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. It offers plenty of amenities for residents and visitors alike. Love murals? Homewood has more Richard Haas murals than anywhere in the world.

Photos by Mike Piff; captions by Sara Tieman

Gallery 1:

Home Sweet Homewood!

Homewood: “You’re in the right place”

American Dance Center (1933 Ridge Rd.) with Richard Haas mural.

Dixie Highway marker at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hickory Road in Homewood.

The Dixie Highway was the first national road to link northern and southern states. The road went through downtown Homewood.

Aurelio’s Pizza (18162 Harwood Ave.) has been part of the Homewood community since 1959.

Harwood Avenue, the location for Aurelio’s Pizza.

Bosco sticks from Aurelio’s Pizza

Blueberry Cafe (2155 W. 183rd St.) has been voted a top ten breakfast spot in Chicagoland.

Dorband Howe House (2035 183rd St,), Homewood’s first official historic landmark. The home was built in 1891 with “Homewood” stamped brick from the local Gottschalk brickyard and one of five homes built for employees of the brickyard..

Today the Dorband Howe House is Homewood’s Historical Society’s Museum and Headquarters with a library, museum, and gift shop.

Water pump at Dorband Howe House.

Homewood Bat Co. (17845 Bretz Dr.) makes wood baseball bats fro youth and pro players.

About the type of wood Homewood Bat Co. uses to make their bats.

Many MLB players use bats made by Homewood Bat Co.

The Gottschalk House, built in 1891 by Henry Gottschalk, early mayor of Homewood. and owner of the Gottschalk brickyard.

Another angle of the Gottschalk House.

The “Homewood” stamped bricks in the Gottschalk House are from the Gottschalk brickyard which once stood on 183rd Street.

Lakes, woodlands, wetlands, ancient sand dunes and native prairie are all part of the 193-acre Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve.

Homewood Railroad Park (18015 Park Ave.)

Illinois Central Railroad cars

Illinois Central caboose

Trains were key to Homewood’s growth.

Frank Building marker

Building in Homewood.

Homewood’s location on the Illinois Central Railroad was crucial to its growth and development.

Homewood Science Center (18022 Dixie Hwy.)

Grady’s Snack N’ Dine (18147 Harwood Ave.)

Copper Still Martini Lounge & Speakeasy (1961 Ridge Rd.)

Homewood Florist (18064 Martin Ave.)

Empanadus (1943 Ridge Rd.)

La Banque Hotel, located in the old Homewood State Bank in downtown Homewood and built in 1925. The hotel was featured in the second season of the reality TV show “Love Is Blind.”

Lassen’s Tap ( 2131 183rd St.)

Gallery 2:

“Welcome to Homewood”

Ridgewood Bottle & Tap (2059 Ridge Rd.) is the site of Homewood’s First Business, registered in 1853.

Marker for the Washington Park Racetrack, which operated in Homewood from 1926 until a fire in 1977. It was once the home to the nation’s finest thoroughbred horses.

Homewood METRA station

Homewood’s close proximity to Chicago and accessibility to train lines contributed to the village’s growth and continues to be a benefit for residents.

Martin Avenue Square (18020 Martin Ave.)

“Downtown Homewood” sign.

Boutique shopping in Homewood like Loulou Belle (2049 Ridge Rd.).

Mama and Me Pizza (18219 Dixie Hwy.) serving the community for more than 25 years.

Mama and Me pizza.

Homewood was transformed by American muralist Richard Haas, best known for his architectural murals. Homewood now boasts the largest collection of Richard Haas murals anywhere in the world.

Richard Haas mural in Homewood.

Richard Haas mural marking Homewood’s founding of 1893.

Richard Haas mural at Nielsen’s Bakery (2053 Ridge Rd.)

A Homewood Fourth of July scene painted by Richard Haas.

Dixie Highway mural by Richard Haas.

Ravisloe Country Club, established in 1901, is one of several golf clubs in Homewood. In the 1920s, trains offered special schedules just to bring golfers from Chicago to Homewood.

Watch for golfers! Sign at Ravisloe Country Club.

Ravisloe’s clubhouse is Spanish Mission-style.

Ravisloe is also a venue for private events.

Ravisloe Country Club

Statue of a golfer at Ravisloe.

Rabid Brewing (17759 Bretz Dr.)

Melody Mart, local music shop serving Homewood since 1956 (18062 Dixie Hwy.)

Richard D. Irwin Park (18120 Highland Ave.)

Green space at Homewood’s Richard Irwin Park.

Redbird Cafe ( 2057 Ridge Rd.) serving farm-to-table cuisine.

Marker of original business at Redbird Cafe location.

Shop small! UpsaDaisy Boutique (18100 Martin Ave.)

Serendipity Yoga (18300 Dixie Hwy.)

Homewood Veterans Memorial