Photos: Elmhurst, Your Hometown

Your Hometown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Downtown Elmhurst

With a footprint in both DuPage and Cook counties, the western suburb of Elmhurst was originally named Cottage Hill after a stagecoach stop that was also the community’s first post office.

Today Elmhurst is home to the four-year liberal arts Elmhurst University, McCormick House, one of only three single-family homes designed by Mies van der Rohe in the United States (and one of only two that can be toured), and the Elmhurst Great Western Prairie, a six-acre rare prairie remnant and a living museum in Elmhurst.

Take a tour of Elmhurst through our photo gallery.

Photos by Mike Piff/WGN Radio.

  • Find the Elmhurst History Museum, founded in 1957, inside the Glos Mansion.
  • The Glos Mansion, built in 1893 for Elmhurst’s first president, Henry Glos and his wife Lucy.
  • View of the Glos Mansion.
  • Downtown Elmhurst
  • In Elmhurst
  • Roofotp view of Elmhnurst
  • Wilder Park Conservatory, located on the southwest corner of Wilder Park
  • Inside the Wilder Park Conservatory.
  • Wilder Park Conservatory was built in 1923.
  • Wilder Park sits in the center of Elmhurst.
  • In Wilder Park
  • Elmhurst Herb Garden in Wilder Park
  • Gates of Knowledge, Elmhurst University
  • Old Main, Elmhurst University
  • Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel on Elmhurst University campus.
  • Statue of 1910 alumnus Reinhold Niebuhr on Elmhurst University campus. Niebuhr is often credited with writing the Serenity Prayer.
  • A.C. Buehler Library on Elmhurst University campus
  • Elmhurst Art Museum
  • Elmhurst Art Museum
  • At Elmhurst Art Museum
  • The York Theatre opened Labor Day 1924 in downtown Elmhurst.
  • Streets of Elmhurst
  • In Elmhurst
  • Elmhurst Memorial Hospital
  • Wilder Mansion in Wilder Park, built in the late 1800s and expanded in the 1900s.
  • Wilder Mansion plaque

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Hometown YourHometown

Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)

Popular