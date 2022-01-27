Photos: Elmhurst, Your Hometown

With a footprint in both DuPage and Cook counties, the western suburb of Elmhurst was originally named Cottage Hill after a stagecoach stop that was also the community’s first post office.

Today Elmhurst is home to the four-year liberal arts Elmhurst University, McCormick House, one of only three single-family homes designed by Mies van der Rohe in the United States (and one of only two that can be toured), and the Elmhurst Great Western Prairie, a six-acre rare prairie remnant and a living museum in Elmhurst.

Take a tour of Elmhurst through our photo gallery.

Photos by Mike Piff/WGN Radio.

Find the Elmhurst History Museum, founded in 1957, inside the Glos Mansion.

The Glos Mansion, built in 1893 for Elmhurst’s first president, Henry Glos and his wife Lucy.

View of the Glos Mansion.

Downtown Elmhurst

In Elmhurst

Roofotp view of Elmhnurst

Wilder Park Conservatory, located on the southwest corner of Wilder Park

Inside the Wilder Park Conservatory.

Wilder Park Conservatory was built in 1923.

Wilder Park sits in the center of Elmhurst.

In Wilder Park

Elmhurst Herb Garden in Wilder Park

Gates of Knowledge, Elmhurst University

Old Main, Elmhurst University

Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel on Elmhurst University campus.

Statue of 1910 alumnus Reinhold Niebuhr on Elmhurst University campus. Niebuhr is often credited with writing the Serenity Prayer.

A.C. Buehler Library on Elmhurst University campus

Elmhurst Art Museum

Elmhurst Art Museum

At Elmhurst Art Museum

The York Theatre opened Labor Day 1924 in downtown Elmhurst.

Streets of Elmhurst

In Elmhurst

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Wilder Mansion in Wilder Park, built in the late 1800s and expanded in the 1900s.

Wilder Mansion plaque