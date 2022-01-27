Photos: Elmhurst, Your Hometown

With a footprint in both DuPage and Cook counties, the western suburb of Elmhurst was originally named Cottage Hill after a stagecoach stop that was also the community’s first post office.
Today Elmhurst is home to the four-year liberal arts Elmhurst University, McCormick House, one of only three single-family homes designed by Mies van der Rohe in the United States (and one of only two that can be toured), and the Elmhurst Great Western Prairie, a six-acre rare prairie remnant and a living museum in Elmhurst.
Take a tour of Elmhurst through our photo gallery.
Photos by Mike Piff/WGN Radio.