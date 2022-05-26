Explore Crystal Lake through photos. Located roughly 45 miles northwest of Chicago, Crystal Lake received its name from an early settler who described the waters of the nearby lake as being “as clear as crystal”.

Ice harvesting was one of Crystal Lake’s earliest industries and in the 1920s, the village gained a reputation as a resort town.

Today, Crystal Lake offers its residents outdoor recreation at Veteran Acres Park, Raue Center for the Arts, and a downtown main street with unique shops and restaurants.

Welcome to Crystal Lake!

Raue Center for the Arts, inside a restored 1920s vaudeville theater

Downtown Crystal Lake wayfinding.

Country Donuts, on the corner of Northwest Highway and Virginia Street in Crystal Lake. Family-owned since 1976.

Yum….donuts!

Park in downtown Crystal Lake.

Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Woodstock St. and Main St.

Veterans Memorial in bloom.

Crystal Lake is on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line.

Tulips with view of the Crystal Lake Metra station.

Butterfly Park

History of Crystal Lake

V. J. Knox Building, 78 N. Williams St.

Family-run Pop’s Corn Crib since 1966. Home of the famous popcorn ball.

In Crystal Lake.

Brink Street Market in Crystal Lake.

Tulips are blooming in Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Antique Mall at the corner of Crystal Lake Avenue and Williams Street.

Crystal Lake Antique Mall, with 8,000 square feet of treasures to uncover.

Neighborhood tavern The Tap on Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Need a flag? Head to The Flag Store , 69 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

Julie Ann’s, family-owned frozen custard shop in Crystal Lake.

A sweet treat from Julie Ann’s.

One of the unique boutiques in Crystal Lake.

Mellie’s Chocolate Shop, 2 N. Williams St., in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake water tower

The Dole Mansion, a Victorian-era Romantic Italianate manor built in 1865 for Charles S. Dole, an ice harvester who owned the company Crystal Ice Company and cut ice from Crystal Lake.

Locally made brick and native stone was used to build the Dole Mansion.

Lots of activities at the Dole.

Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Rd.

Metro Bowl, family-owned and operated since 1956.

The Village Squire in Crystal Lake – family-owned since 1974.

Quarry Cable Park, part of Crystal Lake’s Three Oaks Recreation Area,

Crystal Lake’s Quarry Cable Park began as a gravel mine 60 years ago.

Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake.

Veteran Acres Park.

Frank Repp baseball field used by Babe Ruth Baseball League at Veteran Acres Park.

Baseball field in Veteran Acres Park.

Grounds Coffee Bar, 89 N. Williams St.

Known as Main Beach, Lake Park is Crystal Lake’s first park.

Main Beach, on the eastern shore of Crystal Lake.

Main Beach boasts many amenities, including a bath house, fishing pier, boat launch, picnic areas and much more.

Nick’s Pizza & Pub, 856 Pyott Rd. in Crystal Lake.

Interior of Nick’s Pizza & Pub.

Thin-crust Chicago pizza served up at Nick’s Pizza & Pub.

Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main Street.

The abandoned Vulcan Lakes Quarry is today’s Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake.

At Three Oaks Recreation Area.

Three Oaks Recreation Area.

The beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area.

Get out on the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area.

A place to relax at Three Oaks Recreation Area.

The Cottage, 6 E. Crystal Lake Avenue.

Police box, aka. The Tardis from the Dr. Who television series, outside The Cottage.

Mural in Crystal Lake.

Moretti’s Pizza Pub inside a former bank building (currently closed for remodeling).

Photos by Michael Piff. Captions by Sara Tieman.