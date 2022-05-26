Explore Crystal Lake through photos. Located roughly 45 miles northwest of Chicago, Crystal Lake received its name from an early settler who described the waters of the nearby lake as being “as clear as crystal”.
Ice harvesting was one of Crystal Lake’s earliest industries and in the 1920s, the village gained a reputation as a resort town.
Today, Crystal Lake offers its residents outdoor recreation at Veteran Acres Park, Raue Center for the Arts, and a downtown main street with unique shops and restaurants.
Photos by Michael Piff. Captions by Sara Tieman.