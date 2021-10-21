Photos: Barrington, Your Hometown

We’re turning the spotlight on the northwest suburb of Barrington for this month’s Your Hometown feature. Stretching into both Cook and Lake counties, Barrington encompasses a roughly 90-square mile region of six independent villages. The Village of Barrington boasts the largest residential historic district in Illinois.
Residents enjoy various recreation including wetlands, forest preserves, parks, golf courses and horse trails.
Get a feel of what Barrington has to offer through our photo gallery.
Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio