Photos: Barrington, Your Hometown

We’re turning the spotlight on the northwest suburb of Barrington for this month’s Your Hometown feature. Stretching into both Cook and Lake counties, Barrington encompasses a roughly 90-square mile region of six independent villages. The Village of Barrington boasts the largest residential historic district in Illinois.

Residents enjoy various recreation including wetlands, forest preserves, parks, golf courses and horse trails.

Get a feel of what Barrington has to offer through our photo gallery.

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Barrington’s White House, a community and cultural center on Main Street.

Barrington has the largest residential historic district in Illinois. The White House is just one of the town’s historic buildings.

Another view of the White House.

Front porch of the White House.

Inside Barrington’s White House.

Inside the White House.

Barrington’s motto is “Be Inspired”

The Arboretum of South Barrington offers a mix of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues at the intersection of Routes 59 and 72.

This horse statue at the Arboretum is a nod to Barrington’s equestrian tradition.

The Arboretum of South Barrington

Illinois Route 59 in Barrington is called Hough Street and travels through the Barrington Historic District and Arboretum of South Barrington.

The Catlow Theater on Main Street in Barrington is a single-screen cinema listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Boutique shop in a Victorian-style home in Barrington.

Barrington offers a lot of unique shops and restaurants. This one, Ambrosia, is a family-owned shop serving European-style pastries at 710 W. Northwest Highway.

Barrington is on Metra’s Union Pacific/Northwest Line.

Barrington Flower Shop in downtown Barrington.

Chessie’s Restaurant, located in the Ice House Mall on Applebee Street in Barrington.

Dine inside a vintage Illinois Central railroad car at Chessie’s, a Barrington restaurant.

A local Barrington shop.

Citizens Park, located off of Northwest Highway and Lake Zurich Road in Barrington.

The 45-acre Citizens Park was the site of the old Jewel Tea Company.

“Kids Having Fun” statue in Citizens Park.

The Citizens Park Pepper Family Treehouse.

Picnic shelter in Citizens Park.

Downtown Barrington

Tribute to Barrington residents who served in past wars.

Cook Street Coffee in the heart of downtown Barrington.

McGonigal’s Pub on Cook Street in Barrington was originally an old bank, dating back to 1913.

Mural of Barrington on the side of McGonigal’s Pub.

Barrington community gazebo at Hough and Main Streets.

Love to ski or snowboard? Head to Viking Ski Shop in Barrington!

Sanfilippo Estate in Barrington Hills. This private home has the world’s finest collection of automatic music instruments. (Photo courtesy of Sanfilippo Foundation)

Eden Palais Carousel built in 1890 and part of the Sanfilippo Estate collection. (Photo courtesy of Sanfilippo Foundation)