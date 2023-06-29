Bob Sirott is joined by Chris Montagano, Tournament Director of the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The two discuss past champions and what attendees can expect this year. For the first time, all four rounds of the championship will be live-streamed by Barstool Sports and the Fore Play Podcast. Broadcast will run from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm CT, Thursday-Sunday. Tickets are on sale now – only $20 – kids under 16 get in free.

All proceeds from the championship will benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides full tuition and housing scholarships for deserving caddies. For more information, visit their website: esinvitational.com