Love the McDonald’s McRib sandwich? It’s back for a limited time says franchise owner

Sam Lubeznik, a third-generation McDonald’s owner and operator in Northwest Indiana, joins John Williams to talk about the return of the limited edition sandwich: the McRib. He encourages that if you’re a fan of the sandwich, get yours now. Lubeznik also shares about the McDonald’s Food for the Body and Spirit events that give turkey and trimmings to the local food insecure community.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter