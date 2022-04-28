John Carnagio joined Bob Sirott to discuss owning not one, but two McDonald’s in Downers Grove. He went on to talk about the work he does in the youth programs, including baseball and softball. He also talked about how great the staff is, and one particular employee that has customers always wanting to come back to visit.
Your Hometown – Downers Grove
