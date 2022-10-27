We are putting the spotlight on Naperville today and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico joins John Williams to talk about what makes Naperville a great place to live, the robust restaurant industry in Naperville, the great high schools in the area, why some don’t realize what a great college town Naperville is, why he decided to not run for reelection and the accomplishments he is most proud of during his time as mayor.
The mayor of Naperville, Steve Chirico, at the Allstate Hometown Voice remote. (Jackie Paulus/WGN Radio)