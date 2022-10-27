We are putting the spotlight on Naperville today and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico joins John Williams to talk about what makes Naperville a great place to live, the robust restaurant industry in Naperville, the great high schools in the area, why some don’t realize what a great college town Naperville is, why he decided to not run for reelection and the accomplishments he is most proud of during his time as mayor.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction