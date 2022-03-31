Marisa Rademaker, Marketing and Communications Manager for Lambs Farm in Libertyville, joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the campus provides a home for those with developmental disabilities. Lambs Farm also provides the 225 residents with work and business opportunities for them to thrive. These include a baking program, farming, photography and more!

