Rival high schools usually disagree quite a bit. Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South are no exception. Berto’s Deli and Pasta Shoppe isn’t picking sides. In fact they named sandwiches after each school’s respective mascot. Janet Lucadello, the owner of Berto’s, spoke with Bob Sirott about the history of the 25-year-old deli, its place in the Downers Grove community, and the story behind naming subs after the schools in the area.

