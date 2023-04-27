Glen Ellyn’s Village President, Mark Senak, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how he became involved with the town, current projects they’re working on, and his favorite places to visit for fun and food.
Civic Center – Glen Ellyn. Mike Piff/WGN Radio
by: Hayley Boyd
