Eastern Regional Specialist at GiGi’s Playhouse, Inc. Beth Kazmierczak joins Lisa Dent to discuss how she originally became associated with the Tinley Park branch of the playhouse that caters to those with Down syndrome and their families. She later highlights GiGi’s Playhouse’s upcoming GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge 5K Donut Run Fundraiser happening on June 3rd.

