We are celebrating Deerfield, Illinois and so happy that Deerfield H.S. graduate Pete Jones, the filmmaker and close, personal friend of Steve Bertrand, is taking time out of his day to talk with John Williams. Pete talks about his most recent movie, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” what it was like being the winner of “Project Greenlight,” how winning that competition helped his career, and his experience working with actor Zac Efron and famed director and producer Peter Farrelly.
Filmmaker Pete Jones discusses latest film, winning ‘Project Greenlight,’ and more
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
