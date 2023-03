Father-Son duo, and Owner-Operators of Tinley Park McDonald’s, Darren and Cass Freihage, join Lisa Dent to discuss the menu, the number of stores they own, as well as there experiences working as father and son. With Cass starting out at McDonald’s at the age of 14, he and Darren highlight the Archways to Opportunity that the franchise offers college students!

