Rebecca Santana, the walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, along with longtime volunteer Jennifer Fran, joins Lisa Dent to talk about how you can participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event happening Saturday, September 30th in St. Charles, IL.

The Illinois Lottery’s “Wild Tripler Win” Instant Ticket provides 100% of its proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Awareness Fund, which supports expanded care, education and awareness programs provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois. Learn more about this ticket at illinoislottery.com/giving-back/specialty-tickets/alzheimers-support.