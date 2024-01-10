Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The head of Chicago’s Wintrust Financial says the bank will be a buyer not a seller as it moves forward. CEO Tim Crane has been in charge at Wintrust since last May and says he hopes the bank will make new acquisitions in 2024. He spoke with Crain’s Chicago Business. He says any acquisition will have to be a good culture fit as to not jeopardize what the bank’s created around a focus on clients. Crane says Wintrust will also look for deals that add to its existing business and are within or next to its current geographic reach. That area stretches from northern Indiana to southern Wisconsin. Wintrust Financial is the largest locally headquartered bank in Chicago.

Also, downtown Chicago office vacancy rates ended 2023 lower, thanks to companies cutting back on space.